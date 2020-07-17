Megan Thee Stallion ‘traumatised’ after shooting incident

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion said she is “traumatised” after earlier revealing she suffered gunshot wounds during an incident in the Hollywood Hills.

The chart-topping star, 25, confessed to feeling “grateful to be alive” after allegedly being shot in the foot on Sunday.

She did not say who pulled the trigger. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, who was with Megan Thee Stallion, was arrested on a concealed weapon charge and later bailed.

Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 17, 2020

Apparently responding to speculation over the incident, the musician tweeted the alleged shooting “might be funny to y’all on the internet” but had left her traumatised.

She said: “Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own.

“It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatised.”

Houston-born Megan Thee Stallion, a rising star on the hip-hop scene, said this week she wanted to “set the record straight” following the incident.

She wrote on Instagram: “I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.

“I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, is best known for the songs Hot Girl Summer and Savage.

The latter reached number one in the US in May following the release of a remix with Beyonce.