Megan Thee Stallion claims Tory Lanez tried to pay her off after alleged shooting

Megan Thee Stallion is sharing more details about the shooting allegedly involving Tory Lanez. In an interview for GQ’s annual Men of the Year issue, the “Savage” singer recounted “the worst experience of [her] life” — and the surprising aftermath.

Megan, dubbed the magazine’s rapper of the year, was at a pool party in the Hollywood Hills with the Canadian rapper in July. Trouble started after they, and two others, jumped into an SUV to go home. The “WAP” singer didn’t want to get into specifics to GQ about what started the fight. (Unconfirmed rumors claimed Lanez, whom Megan was romantically linked to, was flirting with Kylie Jenner at the party.) But when Megan tried to get out of the car, she said Lanez started shooting at her feet, ultimately wounding her.

“Like, I never put my hands on nobody,” Megan told the magazine. “I barely even said anything to the man who shot me when I was walking away. We were literally like five minutes away from the house.”

After the shooting, Lanez allegedly begged Megan not to say anything. Megan claimed he offered her and her friend money to stay quiet.

“[At this point] I’m really scared,” Megan recalled, “because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.’” (A lawyer for Lanez denied to GQ the rapper ever offered Megan or her friend money in exchange for silence.)

The first thing Megan told officers about her bloodied feet when they responded to the scene was, “I got cut.” She explained to the magazine she was trying to avoid trouble for fear of ending up victims of police brutality if a weapon was found. That gave some haters doubt about Megan’s version of the story, which Lanez has denied.

The L.A. District Attorney’s office charged Lanez with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm — personal use of a firearm — and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He was also ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan. Lanez has not yet entered a plea, but tweeted “a charge is not a conviction.” He’s expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Megan was ridiculed online after the incident became public, prompting her to tweet about how “Black women are so unprotected.”

“We hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others [without] considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I'm real life hurt and traumatized,” she wrote.

Megan discussed the expectation for her to project strength despite being a victim.

“Like damn,” she said, “I have to be tough through all this? All the time? It was like, who really checks on us or who protected us? You just go your whole life with that mentality. And then when something actually happens to you, when you properly should have protected yourself, your first instinct was not to protect yourself, it was protecting other people.… So it was like, ‘What do I do? What do I say?’ Like, ‘Is anybody going to believe what I'm saying?’”

Megan hopes her music and her story can serve as inspiration.

“I want Black women to be louder,” she said. “I want us to be sassier. I want us to demand more, be more outspoken, keep speaking and just keep demanding what you deserve. Don't change — just get better. Grow from these situations. Don't be beating yourself up about these situations, because that'd be a lot of problems too. I feel we keep this stuff in and there's some kind of way we flip it on ourselves. We didn’t f*** up — We didn’t do something wrong, and it’s like, ‘No, girl, relax. You just needed somebody to come stir the Kool-Aid.’”

