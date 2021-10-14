Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up with Popeyes on New 'Hottie Sauce,' Merchandise and More

megan thee stallion

Courtesy of Popeyes

Megan Thee Stallion and Popeyes' new collaboration certainly is "Savage."

On Thursday, the 26-year-old rapper and the Louisiana chicken chain announced they were teaming up in an epic way, with a range of joint ventures starting with a new hot sauce.

Beginning October 19, customers nationwide and around the globe can spice up their Popeyes Chicken Sandwich or chicken nuggets with Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce — a sweet and bold sauce with a hint of spice, inspired by Megan's sassy personality, according to a press release.

Megan worked closely with the Popeyes' culinary team to develop the flavor, which is a mix of honey, cider vinegar, and Aleppo pepper.

It will be offered among the chain's lineup of side dipping sauces or on Popeyes beloved chicken sandwich, marking the first time Popeyes has released a new version of its signature menu item.

Rewards members will even score 100 extra points for ordering any Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce menu items via the app or online.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Says Boyfriend Pardi Fontaine Makes Her 'Very Happy': We're 'a Real Team'

megan thee stallion

Courtesy of Popeyes

RELATED: Wear Your Appetite on Your Sleeve with This Food-Inspired Apparel

That's just the beginning of the partnership, though. Meghan and Popeyes will also release a line of co-branded merchandise, its first collection dropping at noon on Oct. 19.

Dubbed "Thee Heat," the items include bikinis, long sleeve shirts, hats, tumblers and Popeyes chicken tenders plush dog toys. Like the hot sauce, all are designed after the three-time Grammy winner's fiery personality, dynamic presence and bold individual aesthetic.

Popeyes Rewards members (or anyone who enrolls in the program before Oct. 18) will be the first to receive information about the limited edition items.

Two other merch releases are expected throughout the month of November.

RELATED: Popeyes Donates 1 Million Nuggets from Their Competitors to End Chicken Wars: 'We Come in Piece'

Story continues

megan thee stallion

Courtesy of Popeyes

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

If all that weren't enough, Megan and Popeyes have taken their relationship to the next level, with Megan becoming a franchise owner of her very own Popeyes restaurant.

She's also giving back with Popeyes, the two making a six-figure donation to Houston Random Acts of Kindness — an organization with a mission to promote empathy and compassion while encouraging selfless concern for the welfare of others in the Houston community.

"I'm appreciative of Popeyes commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants," Megan Thee Stallion said in a statement.

"Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur," she added. "I've always been a fan of the Popeyes brand and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up."