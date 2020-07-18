Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out Over Shooting Incident: 'I'm Real Life Hurt And Traumatised'

Megan Thee Stallion has said she has been left “traumatised” after revealing she suffered gunshot wounds during an incident in the Hollywood Hills on Sunday night.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Megan said she was “incredibly grateful to be alive” after suffering “gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me”.

Clarifying reports in the media about the incident, the Hot Girl Summer star explained at the time: “Police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focussed on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

Megan Thee Stallion (Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Megan – real name Megan Pete – has now spoken about the aftermath of the shooting, in a post seemingly responding to those who had been discussing the incident in an insensitive way online.

“Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own,” she tweeted.

“It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatised.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that fellow musician Tory Lanez had been arrested on a concealed weapon charge following the incident, and later bailed.

Megan is best known for her hits like Hot Girl Summer and Savage, the latter of which topped the US charts earlier this year, when she debuted a remix featuring Beyoncé.

All proceeds from the remixed version of Savage went to Covid-19 relief efforts in Houston, Texas, the city where both stars were raised.

As well as her music career, Megan is also a judge on Legendary, the HBO Max series about ballroom culture.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.