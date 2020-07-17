Megan Thee Stallion 'hurt and traumatized' as she recovers from gunshot wounds

Megan Thee Stallion is setting the record straight about her harrowing experience over the weekend.

The "Savage" singer, whose real name is Megan Pete, commented on social media this week after reports surfaced saying she was present during fellow rapper Tory Lanez's arrest.

"On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," she wrote on Instagram Wednesday, adding that she is expected to make a full recovery after police officers drove her to the hospital where she underwent surgery to remove the bullets.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Friday, she tweeted about how she is "hurt and traumatized" from the experience.

"Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life," she said.

Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 17, 2020

According to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department, Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was arrested in Hollywood, Calif., following a shots fired investigation at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. He was charged with concealing a firearm in a vehicle and bonded out later that day.

The release does not mention Pete, but notes that one person was transported to the hospital and received medical treatment for a foot injury.

Story continues

On Wednesday morning, TMZ posted a video of two figures with their hands behind their backs, surrounded by police. The outlet identified the figures as Pete and Lanez and said the video shows the arrest.

USA TODAY has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for more details.

In her Instagram post Wednesday, Pete said she wanted to correct an inaccurate narrative about what happened that evening. In a previous story on Lanez's arrest, TMZ had reported that Pete was treated only for broken glass in her foot and did not mention gunfire.

Pete wrote that she was not arrested but that she did suffer multiple gunshot wounds.

"The narrative that is being reported about Sunday's morning events are inaccurate and I'd like to set the record straight," she wrote.

"I'm currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible."

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion break the internet for charity with 'Savage' remix

The rapper added that the experience has been "an eye opener and a blessing in disguise."

"I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy," she continued.

LAPD officer Jeff Lee told the Associated Press he had no comment on Pete’s Instagram post but that it has been pointed out to the detectives on the case, who are looking into it.

USA TODAY has reached out to reps for Pete and Lanez for further comment.

Megan Thee Stallion, 25, has seen a recent rise on the rap and pop music scene, topping the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart this year with her Beyoncé-assisted remix of “Savage,” which had a viral moment on the video-sharing platform TikTok. The song is from her nine-track album “Suga,” which was released in March and helped the performer win best female hip-hop artist at last month’s BET Awards, besting Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Lizzo.

She’s also scored Top 40 pop hits with “Hot Girl Summer,” “Cash (Expletive)” and the recent single “Girls in the Hood.”

“Suga” comes after the release of the projects “Fever” and “Tina Snow” that helped establish Stallion’s name in music. Last year she made the 2019 TIME 100 Next List, was named one of the AP’s Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year, won prizes at the MTV Video Music Awards and BET Hip-Hop Awards, and was honored by Variety and Billboard magazines.

LAPD encourages anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Hollywood Area Robbery Detectives at 213-972-2934. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org or download the mobile app “P3 Tips" to submit information online.

The 10 best albums of 2020 so far, definitively ranked

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Megan Thee Stallion is 'traumatized' and recovering from gunshot wounds