Megan Thee Stallion Says She Paid $250,000 for Future to Feature on ‘Pressurelicious’

Megan Thee Stallion’s long-awaited sophomore album, “Traumazine,” dropped last week after a slew of successful chart-topping singles, including the Future-featuring “Pressurelicious”

In an interview with the LA Leakers on Power 106 Los Angeles, Megan admitted that the feature came with a price tag of $250,000.

“I had the beat for ‘Pressurelicious,’ right? I recorded the song, and I recorded it one way. And I’m like, ‘You know what? This would really sound hard if Future was on it,” she said before adding: “So I feel like being a woman in the industry, reaching out to a man trying to get a feature is always going to be a task. You never know what to expect.”

Megan says she put in a request to find out the Atlanta rapper’s feature price and said she wanted to make sure that he turned in his verse while they were both in the same area.

“They was like, ‘Okay, 250. He wants 250K.’ I was like, ‘OK, bet. Somebody go pull 250,000 out of the bank and go drop it off to Future and tell him I need the verse before he leaves [Miami].’”

Despite an initial objection from her team, Megan went through with the move and Future delivered his end of the deal. He sent back the seven-minute beat — having rapped through its entirety — which Megan then chopped and used to create the final version of “Pressurelicious.”

Aside from the Future verse, Megan also described “Traumazine” as an album about “dealing with yourself” after years of trauma. “This album — I feel like I wrote it as a letter to me, a letter to my mom — I didn’t even write these songs as regular songs, I wrote them like diary [entries]. It’s different.”

The album’s rollout has seen Megan in a much more serious tone than her previous releases. A few days before its arrival, the rapper alluded to “Traumazine” being the final project she’d deliver with 1501 Certified Entertainment — the label she’s had ongoing issues with for the past few years.

Y’all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label,all these games and having to go to court just to put out my art has been so stressful. Thank you hotties for rocking with me through the bullshit WE ALMOST OUT 👏🏾 LETS STAY FOCUSED AND RUN THIS LAST ONE UP — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 11, 2022

