Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s ‘Gotta Take a Break’ After Her Home Is Broken Into: ‘I’m So Tired’

Tomás Mier
·3 min read
Megan Thee Stallion - Credit: Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone
Megan Thee Stallion - Credit: Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Hotties need time off, too. Megan Thee Stallion is poised to experience a career highlight this weekend when she hosts (and performs on) Saturday Night Live, but she’s also dealing with some major material losses after her house was broken into Thursday night.

On Friday, following a TMZ report that more than $300,000 worth of property was stolen from her Los Angeles home while she’s in New York City, Megan addressed the break-in and announced that she’s “really gotta take a break.”

“Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe 💙🙏🏾,” she wrote, later adding, “Hotties I’m really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally.”

According to TMZ, two men broke into her home Thursday night and raided her bedroom, taking thousands of dollars worth of her property. Police have yet to make any arrests, but there is video footage of the incident, per the outlet. Megan has been in New York over the last several days to prepare for her appearance at SNL.

It’s been a busy year for the rapper. After appearing on the cover of Rolling Stone this summer, she’s headlined music festivals, started a mental health resource website, twerked with a Halo character, and has undergone an inevitably grueling legal proceeding after accusing Tory Lanez of shooting her in 2020.

She also released her album Traumazine, which featured songs such as “Budget” with Latto, “Scary” with Rico Nasty, and “Consistency” with Jhené Aiko, in mid-August.

But she’s also been candid that, at times, it’s been a struggle. As she told Rolling Stone earlier this year, “I’m trying every day to get through it and be good. I feel so bad because I don’t feel like anybody’s taking me seriously, but I don’t want them to see me cry. I don’t want them to know that I feel like this, because I don’t want them to feel like, ‘Oh, I got you. I’m breaking you.’”

Despite the break-in and her clear exhaustion, Megan has been in celebration mode after she was nominated for favorite female hip-hop artist of the years for the American Music Awards, and shared that she was “excited AF” to participate on SNL this weekend.

“When I see Thee Hotties care about my mental health, they’ll be like, ‘OK, girl, you don’t want to get online. That’s fine. Oh, Megan, I’m just sending you love and support today,’” she told Rolling Stone in her cover story interview. “I’m like, ‘Y’all know my spirit!’”

Click here to read the full article.

