Megan Thee Stallion Says 'It's OK to Not Be OK' in New Video About Mental Health Awareness

The rapper teamed up with mental health awareness organization Seize the Awkward to encourage those struggling with their mental health to seek out their friends’ help

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is reminding everyone that it’s okay not to be okay.

The Grammy-winning rapper, 28, has teamed up with mental health awareness organization Seize the Awkward to encourage those struggling with their mental health to seek out their friends’ help in a new video shared on her social media platforms on Tuesday.

“I’ve always been told I gotta be strong. Thick-skinned, stiff upper lip. Tough as nails,” Megan’s narration opens the video of her sitting in a chair snapping a rubber band.

“But to be everything for everybody… it wears on you,” she continues while the walls crack around her. “‘Black don’t crack,’ they say. But it can. I can. We all can.”

As the tune of her song “Anxiety” begins playing, Megan stands up and explains to the cameras: “Y’all, it’s OK to not be OK. Reach out to a friend if you see them going through it. No matter who you are, being vulnerable is what makes us whole.”



The “WAP” rapper advises those who want “to help a friend with their mental health” to visit seizetheawkward.org and her own website badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com “for even more resources, Hotties,” which she affectionately calls her fans.

Several followers have praised Megan for the video and its contents in the comments section, including Taraji P. Henson, who commented three purple hearts, and Tina Knowles.

“Very important message❤️Great seeing you the other night❤️,” Knowles, 69, wrote, referring to Megan’s surprise appearance at Beyoncé’s hometown Renaissance World Tour stop in Houston on Saturday to perform their collaboration “Savage (Remix).”



Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Megan Thee Stallion

The "Sweetest Pie" rapper also filmed five videos with Seize the Awkward that can be seen on the organization's website about being vulnerable with oneself and how to open up to friends.

“I got involved with this campaign because I genuinely know what it feels like where I don’t want to open up and I don’t want to talk about it and I don’t tell people, ‘No, I don’t like this.’ ‘This has affected me this way.’ ‘I’m sad.’ ‘I don't want to do that,'" Megan explains in one clip.

She adds, “I know what it feels like to be in your head and feel like, ‘I can’t talk to anybody about this.’ ‘I don’t want anybody to know. ‘I’m embarrassed about how I feel.’ ”



“So I just want my Hotties to know, or anybody, but specifically my Hotties — I just want my Hotties to know, like, let it out, tell somebody because somebody does care,” she says. "Because if that person cares, they’ll make your day 100% better and helping you would have made their day better.”

On Aug. 8, rapper Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of assaulting Megan with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence in December 2022.

The following month, Megan surprised fellow Houston native Beyoncé during her Renaissance World Tour in their hometown on Saturday.

The Texas show marked the first time the pair has performed their collaboration "Savage (Remix)."



If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.



