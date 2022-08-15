Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Team Resisted Paying Future's $250,000 'Pressurelicious' Verse Fee

Jack Irvin
·3 min read

Future charges a pretty penny for a guest rap verse, according to Megan Thee Stallion.

While discussing her new album Traumazine in a recent radio interview with Power 106 Los Angeles, the "Plan B" rapper revealed Future requested a $250,000 fee to write and record a guest verse on her latest single "Pressurelicious," and she paid it — despite pushback from her team.

"I had the beat for 'Pressurelicious,' right? I recorded the song, and I recorded it one way. And I'm like, 'You know what? This would really sound hard if Future was on it," Megan Thee Stallion, 27, told hosts Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk.

Megan Thee Stallion, Future
Megan Thee Stallion, Future

Araya Doheny/Getty; Prince Williams/ Wireimage Megan Thee Stallion, Future

"Being a woman in the industry, reaching out to a man trying to get a feature is always going to be a task. You never know what to expect," she continued. "How I went about it was, 'OK, somebody figure out what's Future's feature price. Let's just ask him.'"

After learning the 38-year-old "Way 2 Sexy" rapper's $250,000 asking price and realizing they were both in Miami, Megan was ready to send over the money. "I was like, 'OK, bet. Somebody go pull $250,000 out the bank, go drop it off to Future,'" she said, noting that her manager confusedly replied, "'Megan, how you want us to pull $250,000 out of the bank?'"

"'We need to get Future $250,000 before he leaves Miami 'cause I gotta get this verse,'" Megan recalled insisting at the time. "Anyways, blah blah blah, we got the $250,000, and I had my manager go drop it off to him in a backpack to get me my verse back."

She then told the radio hosts that Future gave her "the whole Future experience" with his verse, as he rapped over the entire seven-minute beat that would become "Pressurelicious."

"Because he gave me the whole song, I had to go into the studio and put it together," Megan continued. "So then when I got his verses, I was like, 'I gotta write some new verses, 'cause I gotta make this make sense.'"

With assistance from her studio engineer, Megan eventually constructed "Pressurelicious" in its final form. Once it was completed, however, she still had many leftover bars from Future's initial extended take. "I could probably go and make three Future songs," she joked. "I love Future... I'll pack me up a little something for later just in case."

Traumazine dropped Friday, and ahead of its release, Megan explained the message behind the album in a social media post.

"It took a lot of self-reflecting to get to the point in my life where I am right now… I ain't saying I finally figured everything out or that I'm finally at peace, bc I'm not… buttt im excited for the hotties to get a better understanding of what's happening in my head #TRAUMAZINE," she wrote.

