Megan Thee Stallion Is the Queen of the Nile With Her Leopard Nail Art

Megan Thee Stallion has long been a beauty and nail art risk taker, but when we think we've seen her best work, she ups the ante. Sporting animal print at Sunday night's Grammy Awards, the "Sweetest Pie" rapper stepped onto the red carpet in a bold, leopard-print Roberto Cavalli dress with a clashing zebra pattern on the inside. The artist kept the jungle theme going with quite the intricate manicure upon closer look.

Created by her go-to nail artist, Coca Michelle, Stallion's long, almond-shaped nails featured an eclectic design of a leopard's mouth, featuring its teeth, tongue and a yellow gem. For the rest of her beauty look, the singer went with bone-straight hair and her signature smokey eye.

It's no surprise that the queen of manicures went for a unique nail idea for the special night. See more of Thee Hottie's animal print nail art below.