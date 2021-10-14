Megan Thee Stallion & Popeyes® Team Up for Product Creation and Fashion Drop Collaboration to Disrupt the Fast Food Industry

This Isn't Your Average Collab: The Two Pop Culture Icons Unveil a New Sauce That Will Heat Up the Famous Chicken Sandwich – Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce and Drop Co-Branded Merch.

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Y'All – Popeyes® made a hot sauce with Megan Thee Stallion and didn't stop there. Popeyes announces a HOT collaboration with Grammy Award-winning musician, entrepreneur, and now Popeyes U.S. Franchise Owner, Megan Thee Stallion, as they introduce a new sauce, Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce, and co-branded merchandise, as part of a limited-edition collection. Beginning October 19th, Hottie Sauce will be spicing up the iconic Chicken Sandwich and the brand's new Nuggets in Canada and in 14 countries around the globe. This marks the first time Popeyes will release a new variation of its iconic Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion merch will feature three exclusive releases, with the first collection, Thee Heat, dropping at 12 PM EST on October 19th at TheeHottieSauce.com to celebrate Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce hitting stores. The Hot Girl Summer Icon didn't stop there, she now has a new alter ego: Popeyes U.S. Franchise Owner, as Popeyes has approved Megan to become a Popeyes restaurant owner.

Megan worked closely with the Popeyes culinary team to develop the exclusive Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce, which flaunts a sweet, yet bold flavor with a hint of spice, inspired by Megan's sassy personality. Made with honey, cider vinegar, and Aleppo pepper, the Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce adds a perfect amount of heat to complement the authentic Louisiana chicken recipe fans know and love. It will be offered on the beloved Popeyes Chicken Sandwich and as a new addition to the brand's extensive dipping sauce lineup to pair with Popeyes new Nuggets.

"I'm appreciative of Popeyes commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants," said Megan Thee Stallion. "Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I've always been a fan of the Popeyes brand and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up."

Story continues

"Popeyes one-of-a-kind partnership with Megan Thee Stallion goes well beyond the average marketing collaboration. We are unifying two pop culture icons, and Megan's innovative, creative, and entrepreneurial vision is at the core of everything we're doing. For the first time ever, we are changing our famous Chicken Sandwich to add a sauce that was custom-made with and for Megan. We are launching three new lines of merchandise designed by Megan to capture her one-of-a-kind style. And, more than that, we are thrilled to welcome Megan to the Popeyes franchisee family and look forward to working closely with her over many years as she begins her journey as a restaurateur." says Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes Americas.

The first collection of Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion merch, Thee Heat, includes bikinis, long sleeve shirts, hats, tumblers, and Popeyes chicken tenders plush dog toys. Two additional merchandise releases will be available throughout the month of November. Fans should check in at TheeHottieSauce.com to receive updates about upcoming drops. Creative partner Harper & Scott found inspiration for this collaboration from Megan Thee Stallion's famously fiery personality, dynamic presence, and her bold individual aesthetic.

"What can we say – we wanted to create the HOTTEST partnership of the year" says Bruno Cardinali, Chief Marketing Officer for Popeyes. "We have a lot in common with Megan Thee Stallion – from our southern roots, to our shared love for flavor with a lot of spice, she embodies the proud, spirited, joyful, and big-hearted personality we embrace with our food and heritage," says Bruno.

To bring this one of a kind partnership to life, Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion share a tease of their music video style short form film here. This Western inspired project features Megan's alter ego Tina Snow as the bandit, stealing her Hottie Sauce and Megan chasing it from her hometown of Houston to Popeyes hometown of New Orleans to secure her sauce. True fans will notice the attention to detail with an appearance by Megan's French Bulldog 4oe, nail art by the one and only Coca Michelle, visual effects that tap into her love of anime by McFlyy, and costumes by Zerina Akers.

Hottie Sauce will be available at participating locations worldwide for a limited time beginning on October 19th. For more information, please visit TheeHottieSauce.com.

Megan Thee Stallion & Popeyes® Team Up for Product Creation and Fashion Drop Collaboration to Disrupt the Fast Food Industry (CNW Group/Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc.)

