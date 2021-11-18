Megan Thee Stallion, more celebrities remember Young Dolph as a 'real legend: 'I am in disbelief'

Rappers and musicians are mourning the death of Young Dolph, who was shot and killed in Memphis. He was 36.

Born in Chicago as Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., Young Dolph died Wednesday according to The Associated Press and FOX13 in Memphis. The rapper was known for mixtape hits like "Preach," and radio hits like "Major."

The shooting occurred at the renowned local bakery, Makeda's Cookies. Witnesses who documented the aftermath of the shooting on social media identified Young Dolph's car, a vehicle with a unique and distinguishable camouflaged paint job.

The Memphis Police Department said "preliminary information" indicated Young Dolph was the sole male victim, according to an official statement on Twitter. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

News of his death spread quickly with stars like Megan Thee Stallion, who collaborated with him on the song "RNB," remembering him as a "real legend."

"Everybody that know me knows I play this man music EVERY DAY ! He was so genuine so real so kind to me and tfarris always !!! Rest In Peace to a real legend," she wrote on Instagram.

She continued to remember the rapper on Twitter writing: "I am sooo sick rn I am in disbelief! Praying for his family and friends ! Rest In Peace to my friend.

Migos rapper Quavo, who teamed up with Young Dolph and Tee Grizzley for the song "In My Feelings," wrote on Twitter: "This One Hurt RIP DOLPH!"

"R.I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart," Gucci Mane wrote on Twitter. The Atlanta-rapper worked with Young Dolph on "That's How I Feel."

Offset, Migos rapper and Cardi B’s husband also paid tribute on Twitter writing: “R.I.P DOLPH PRAYER FOR YA KIDS AND FAMILY SMH“

Keke Palmer shared a photo of Young Dolph and his family on Instagram recalling the time she ran into his partner Mia during a flight.

"When I found out her man was Dolph I fanned tf out. The grace she exudes told me a lot about him. 🙏🏾 We were cool ever since… to hear this news breaks my heart. The way folks moving these days seems unreal. Instead of being inspired or uplifted by someone’s success there is nothing but jealousy and envy and this hurts me esp for our community," the actress captioned the post.

She continued: "Everybody is trying to make it and is carrying other people on their back when they get wherever they’re trying to go. When this happens you don’t just take away that life but you hurt a million other people they were carrying. I’m so sorry for your loss Mia and I’m sorry we lost you Dolph. Sending the most love I can conjure to these beautiful children that now have to grow up without their father."

Chicago’s Chance the Rapper took to Twitter to pay his respects to Young Dolph.

“God bless Dolph. Real independent Memphis rapper born in chicago. loved by millions of ppl. Always showed love everytime I seen him this is tragic God bless his family man,” the rapper wrote.

Rapper Gunna shared a photo of Young Dolph on his Instagram story and wrote: "RIP."

Damn man, me and Dolph used to be next door neighbors. Smh. RIP DOLPH. — concrete boy boat (@lilyachty) November 17, 2021

"One Night" rapper Lil Yachty shared on Twitter that he and Young Dolph "used to be next door neighbors."

"Damn man," he wrote. "RIP DOLPH."

Record producer Kenny Beats remembered Young Dolph as a "legendary artist and person."

"LONG LIVE DOLPH," he added. "Only person to ever pull up to the cave with a fleet of cars and made sure to shake every single persons hand he met."

Christopher James Gholson, known by his stage name Drumma Boy, shared on Instagram that his "heart hurts."

The fellow Memphis native and producer previously worked with Young Dolph on "All Mine" and "What I Gotta Do."

"All I wanna see is us win mane us against us ain't it… Sending my condolences to the Thornton family," Drumma Boy added.

Young Dolph performs during Memphis Madness held Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.

Official: Rapper Young Dolph shot outside landmark Hollywood hotel

In 2017, Young Dolph was shot in an altercation with three men outside Loews Hollywood hotel, near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, officials said at the time. He was confronted by the men outside, leading to a physical altercation. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot Young Dolph, who was left badly injured, according to authorities.

The rapper collaborated with many in the industry and launched the careers of upcoming rapper and cousin Key Glock, who joined him on the Gold record "Major." His most recent project was "Paper Route Illuminati" and was considered a compilation album of his "Paper Route Empire" label signees.

"You can’t provide for your FAMILY without MONEY, and you can’t make MONEY without making SACRIFICE," he wrote when announcing the album on Instagram.

Contributing: Rasha Ali

