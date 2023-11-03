Megan Thee Stallion Faces a Venomous ‘Cobra’ in New Single and Video

Megan Thee Stallion is shedding her past in the new music video for her first official solo single since 2022, “Cobra.” Released under her own Hot Girl Productions, “Cobra” lyrically touches on Megan’s fight to keep her head above water after dealing with back-to-back obstacles.

“Breakin’ down and I had the whole world watching,” Megan declares in the first verse before questioning: “Every night I cried, I almost died / And nobody close tried to stop me / Long as everybody gettin’ paid, right?”

More from Variety

The song’s scaley visuals portrayed essentially the same narrative, as Megan faces a venomous cobra and finds herself as the main attraction when she begins to literally shed pieces off her skin like a snake as witnesses record.

“This pussy depressed / I’m about to stress him,” she raps in the chorus. To say a lot has been happening in Megan’s sphere would be an understatement: she was the central victim in a highly publicized and wildly unpredictable shooting trial that found fellow rapper Tory Lanez as the culprit.

At the same time, Megan was in disputes with her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, who finally put an end to their disagreement last month after moving in on a settlement that had both sides “amicably part ways.” Specifics on the deal have been kept under wraps but a week before the news of the settlement broke, Megan went on Instagram Live and told fans she was paying for her own musical projects moving forward.

“This part of my album is very much so funded by Megan Thee Stallion because we’re trying to get off… Y’all know what’s the tea. But I have no label right now,” she said, per a report by Billboard. “We’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets. So, the budget is coming from me. Motherfucking Hot Girl Productions! The next shit y’all about to see is all straight from Megan Thee Stallion’s brain and Megan Thee Stallion’s wallet. We are in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one.”

Story continues

The single is Megan’s first solo release (not counting her recent singing stint for “Dicks: The Musical”) since her 2022 sophomore effort “Traumazine,” which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and gave way to radio hits such as “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, and “Pressurelicious” featuring Future.

Watch the video for “Cobra” below.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.