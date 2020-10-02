Megan Thee Stallion drops new song 'Don't Stop,' ahead of SNL appearance

Megan Thee Stallion won't stop.

On Friday, the rapper dropped new single "Don't Stop" ahead of her appearance as the musical guest on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live this weekend. The new track features a verse from Young Thug and the accompanying music video takes on an Alice in Wonderland theme, with Megan Thee Stallion donning outfits similar to those worn by Alice, the Mad Hatter, and the Queen of Hearts. Meanwhile, Young Thug shows up as Edward Scissorhands and at one point a Cheshire Cat pops up to join the fun too.

The rapper also announced she has a new studio album coming this fall. “Don’t Stop” follows the massive success of Megan Thee Stallion's August collaboration with Cardi B. "Wap" had 93 million streams in its first week alone, meaning it had the biggest debut streaming week of all time.

Megan Thee Stallion will join Chris Rock as he hosts the first new episode of NBC's late-night sketch series on Saturday night.

