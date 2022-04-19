Megan Thee Stallion Is Dropping a New Song This Friday

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Megan Thee Stallion has new music on the way, and fans can hardly wait for it. On April 17, the Houston hottie graced the stage during the first weekend of Coachella and debuted a brief snippet of one of her new tracks described as a "very motherf*cking personal" song, bluntly dedicated "to whom it may the f*ck concern."

"Dear f*ck n***a, still can't believe I used to f*ck wit' ya / poppin' Plan B's 'cause I ain't planned to be stuck wit' ya," she raps on the song, reportedly titled "Letter to My Ex." "Ladies, love yourself, 'cause this sh*t could get ugly / That's why it's, 'F*ck n***as, get money!'" Fans in the crowd and on social media went nuts over the gritty track, which samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang Clan's "Freek'n You Remix."

Following her Coachella performance, Megan shared a video of her rapping the song during her Sunday set via Instagram, captioned, "I performed a snippet of my unreleased song at Coachella last night 🔥🔥🔥 I see y'all saying y'all want it … maybe I should just gone headdd release this #hottiechella."

On April 18, she posted another video on Twitter of her rapping along to the official audio in a car with friends, which almost instantly went viral online. When a fan tweeted the rapper asking her to drop the new song, Megan responded with one word: "Friday."

In an interview with POPSUGAR, Megan previously teased that she's been "working hard in the studio" and had some new songs ready to debut at her festival appearances - clearly, she kept her word! Now that we have an official release date for her new track, the countdown is on.