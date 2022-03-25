A Megan Thee Stallion Docuseries Is Reportedly in the Works

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion is receiving her very own docuseries. The project is produced in conjunction with JAY-Z's Roc Nation and Time Studios.

Deadline reports that the docuseries will feature a slew of "rare archival footage and fresh verité video" that gives audiences a glimpse of the artist's Texas upbringing. It will focus on Megan's rise to fame, as well as the key milestones that led up to her current career status. Time Studios co-head of documentary Loren Hammonds commented on why they chose to spotlight Megan stating, "Millions of people are familiar with [Megan] as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before. Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable."

Roc Nation's CEO Desiree Perez adds, "Megan has quickly blossomed into one of the pre-eminent entertainers in the world, and it’s a testament to her perseverance, resilience and professionalism. Her journey is inspirational, and our hope is that this documentary will inspire viewers to stay the course and pursue their passions through the ups and downs." Megan recently released a new track titled "Sweetest Pie" with pop sensation Dua Lipa.

A release date for the docuseries has yet to be announced.

