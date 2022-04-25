Megan Thee Stallion Details Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting for the First Time on TV

Megan Thee Stallion has officially addressed the alleged 2020 Tory Lanez shooting incident in her first television interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

"It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn't ready to go. But that's, like, normal friend stuff," the Houston rapper recalled as she started to tear up. "I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud. This is one of them times when it was like, it shouldn't have got this crazy." She then proceeds to explain that everything escalated so quickly and heard a man screaming. "He said, 'Dance, bitch.' And he started shooting," Stallion said, referring to Lanez. "He shot a couple of times, and I was so scared."

"So is he in the car shooting from the car, Megan? How is he?" King asked. "He is standing up over the window shooting. And I didn't even want to move. I didn't want to move too quick," the artist responded. "I don't know if he could shoot me and kill me," she added.

For those unfamiliar with the occurrence, back in July 2020, Stallion and Lanez left a house party in the Hollywood Hills together with a friend. However, an argument took place as they were about to leave. That evening, Stallion confirmed she was shot in the foot. Lanez was taken into custody for having a concealed firearm in his car. By October, Lanez was charged with one count of assault and one count of carrying a loaded weapon in a vehicle.

The case will reportedly go to trial this September. As of writing, Lanez still denies the allegations and his legal team has not issued an official statement from the rapper.