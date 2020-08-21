Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez Shot Her (Watch)

In a fiery Instagram Live session on Thursday night, Megan Thee Stallion claimed that rapper Tory Lanez is indeed the person who shot her in a July 12 incident in Los Angeles. In the early hours of that day, Lanez was arrested for possessing a concealed weapon; Megan and two other people were in the vehicle with him at the time of the arrest, although the shooting took place beforehand.

“Yes, this n—a Tory shot me,” she says. “You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people to these blogs, lying and sh–. Stop lying!”

Later in the session, she said that she did not tell law-enforcement officers that Lanez was the shooter because of recent police violence.

“I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble,” she said.

Megan has gradually revealed details of the incident in a series of social media posts over the past few weeks. Megan, Lanez and the two other people in the car at the time of the arrest had attended a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood home earlier in the evening. While initial reports said she had cut her feet on broken glass inside the car, she later claimed she was shot, but without identifying the gunman, who was widely suspected to be Lanez.

“I tried to keep the situation off the internet but you draggin’ it,” she begins in Thursday’s IG session, unspooling a series of explanations Lanez’s supporters have apparently made in the wake of the incident. “Motherf— [claiming that] I hit him — I never hit you! Motherf—ers are like, ‘She mad because he’s trying to f— with Kylie [Jenner], no I wasn’t.

“There’s only four mother—ers in the car: me, you, my homegirl and your security — everybody in the car is arguing,” she continued. “I’m in the front seat, he’s in the back. I get out the car, I’m done arguing, I get out, I’m walking away.

“This n—a, from the backseat, starts shooting me! I didn’t get cut on no glass! Let me tell you why they saying that. There’s a witness – when the police came, this did not happen at Kylie’s house, this happened damn near back at the house I was staying at.

“The police come, I’m scared, the police was killing black people for no reason, they were really aggressive, you think I’m about to tell the police that we n—as got a gun in the car?

“If you wanna tell the truth I saved this n—a.”

A representative for the Los Angeles Police Department told Variety on Thursday night that there has been no update in the investigation into the incident, which began last month based on Megan’s claims in an earlier Instagram post.

Lanez, a Canadian citizen whose real name is Daystar Peterson, has kept a low profile since the incident. Reps for Megan and Lanez did not immediately respond to Variety‘s requests for comment.

The incident took place in Los Angeles in the early hours of July 12, after Megan, Lanez and an unidentified woman had attended a party at the home of Kylie Jenner. Lanez, Megan and the woman, who is widely speculated to be Megan’s close friend Kelsey Nicole, were pulled over by police after a report of gunfire outside a second resident. Lanez, whom Megan was said to be dating, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon. Surveillance video footage of the arrest shows Megan limping from the SUV, leaving bloody footprints.

While initial reports said Megan injured her foot on broken glass in the car, she has since claimed in social media posts and a July 27 Instagram Live session that she was “shot in both of my feet and had to get surgery to get the bullets taken out,” although she did not inform police.

In a cover interview with Variety nine days after the shooting, Megan declined to discuss details but did say:, “I’m not the type of person who can stay down for a long time. I don’t like to be sad or keep myself in a dark place, because I know it could be the worst thing happening, but the pain and the bad things don’t last for long.” That sentiment is reflected in Wednesday’s comment, “Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad?”

