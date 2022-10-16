Megan Thee Stallion to Take a Break After Pulling ‘SNL’ Double-Duty, Home Burglary

After a nonstop year of releasing new music, touring worldwide, graduating college and experiencing personal turmoil, Megan Thee Stallion has announced a break. The Grammy-winning rapper, singer and activist took to Twitter to relay the news following her “Saturday Night Live” appearance, where she pulled double-duty as both host and musical performer this weekend.

“Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally,” she wrote, receiving an outpouring of love and support from her fans, who encouraged her to not apologize for taking care of her well-being.

Also Read:

Emmanuel, Viral TikTok Emu, Fighting for His Life and Experiencing Nerve Damage With Deadly Avian Flu

In between her hilarious sketches on “SNL,” Megan Thee Stallion performed hits off of her new album, “Traumazine,” which peaked in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 following its release. During her performance of “Anxiety” — in which she candidly speaks about her mental health struggles, as well as how often she is dismissed and disbelieved — the singer visibly held back tears and appeared emotional after audience applause. The rapper’s set also included a rock rendition of “NDA,” which transitioned into the album’s single “Plan B.”

On Thursday, TMZ reported that two burglars had broken into Megan Thee Stallion’s (née Megan Pete) home, raiding roughly $300,000 to 400,000 worth of jewelry, cash and electronics from the main bedroom. Due to the “SNL” schedule, the outlet said the rapper wasn’t at her residence at the time.

Also Read:

Jim Acosta Will Not Exit CNN Amid Rumors, a Source Confirms

Prior to her appearance on the late-night sketch show, the “Savage” lyricist wrote on Twitter, “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe

��

����

.” Five minutes later after the statement, Megan announced the break.

Fans of the H-town rapper’s are familiar with her steady ascent into music royalty, as well as the constant negativity she has faced, from fellow peers and the public, due to misogynoir (the dislike and prejudgice of Black women). The singer has been forthcoming about dealing with the early deaths of her parents, as well as the vitriol that was directed at her in the aftermath of being shot by another musician. Amid all of this, Megan has continued touring, releasing new tracks and has even made her acting debut in Marvel’s “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”

Also Read:

‘The Midnight Club’ Finale Ending Explained