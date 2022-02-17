Megan Thee Stallion and Bowen Yang to Star in R-Rated Musical Comedy

Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times

Megan Thee Stallion is making her big screen debut! On Feb. 17, A24 announced that its first musical movie, "F*cking Identical Twins," is officially in production with a star-studded cast, including Emmy-nominated "Saturday Night Live" star Bowen Yang, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The R-rated musical comedy, described as a "subversive" spin on "The Parent Trap," is based on the two-man stage show premiered by Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp - who are writers for the film and former costars on "The Opposition with Jordan Klepper" - at the 2014 Upright Citizens Brigade.

The film - overseen by musical director Fiora Cutler - will feature Marius de Vries, whose credits include "La La Land," "Moulin Rouge," and "Coda," as executive music producer and include original songs by Jackson, Sharp, and Karl Saint Lucy. Find out more about the "F*cking Identical Twins" musical ahead.

What Is "F*cking Identical Twins" About?

"F*cking Identical Twins," directed by "Borat's" Larry Charles, tells the story of two business competitors who "realize they're identical twin brothers and decide to switch places in order to reunite their divorced parents and become a family again."

Who Is in the "F*cking Identical Twins" Cast?

The "F*cking Identical Twins" cast currently includes Megan Thee Stallion, who will continue her media hot streak and make her acting debut in an unnamed role, "SNL's" Bowen Yang in his sixth film, and award-winning actors Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally.

When Is the "F*cking Identical Twins" Premiere Date?

According to A24, "F*cking Identical Twins" is currently in production, but the film company has not yet shared an official release date.