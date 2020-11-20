Megan Thee Stallion celebrated for body positivity in new video: 'a love letter to Black womxn everywhere'
Megan Thee Stallion showed the beauty of different body types in her new video for her song, which is, fittingly enough, called “Body.”
The music video, released at midnight on Thursday, featured several celebrity cameos including Jordyn Woods, Taraji P. Henson, curvy model Tabria Majors (who recently went viral for her Beyonce Halloween reenactment), Blac Chyna and more. Many of those who made appearances shared their black outfits on social media and expressed their excitement and praise for the young artist.
“I’m so grateful to represent a diverse cast of women in this project,” Majors wrote. Her message of body positivity was supported by fans, who also called how Megan Thee Stallion celebrated Black women through the song’s lyrics and video imagery.
This is the sequel to WAP we so needed also Cookie herself Taraji P Henson being in this video is everything! Love that this music featured women in all body shape & sizes & they all had beautiful bodies! Meghan Thee Stallion’s debut album is so straight fire! Just nonstop bops!! pic.twitter.com/GWVmK84PJk
— Josh ❤️ Ariana Grande #Positions #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) November 20, 2020
perioddd to all the black women of all sizes!!!!!!! here for it pic.twitter.com/yLC4hdFJ6M
— M&M (@Liberian__gyall) November 20, 2020
Everything you drop is a love letter to Black womxn everywhere 🖤
— sofbbytay (@sofbbytay) November 20, 2020
It’s the lyrics, cadence, choreography, bars, outfit for me. Meg is really evolving it’s beautiful to see.
— WeAreFightingForOurLives🇳🇬 (@thepepperroom) November 20, 2020
In an interview on YouTube’s Released, Megan revealed the backstory behind the song.
"I'm like walking around the living room, freestyling, and appreciating my quarantine body 'cause I feel like I got a little fluffy and thick, and I was like, 'Baby I still look good,'" she explained. She went on to say that while rapping to herself in the mirror, she thought to herself: “‘What does this beat make me want to do?’ So I'm, like, rapping and twerking, and I'm like, 'Body. Look at this body.'"
Over the last year, Megan has been vocal about the struggles Black women face in the wake of her allegedly being shot by singer Tory Lanez and the shooting of Breonna Taylor, even showcasing the words “Protect Black Women” in the background of her first Saturday Night Live performance.
"I want Black women to be louder. I want us to be sassier. I want us to demand more, be more outspoken, keep speaking and just keep demanding what you deserve," the “Savage” rapper said during a recent GQ profile. "Don't change — just get better. Grow from these situations. Don't be beating yourself up about these situations, because that'd be a lot of problems too."
Megan, who is currently a college student at the historically Black Texas Southern University, has also been paying it forward to women of color with Thee Don’t Stop Scholarship, which she announced in October. The winners, who were announced on Thursday, will receive $10,000 towards their educations.
