Megan Rapinoe on USWNT's possible White House visit: 'I'm not going to the f---ing White House'

An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that Megan Rapinoe made her comment recently. The video in question was actually recorded in January, per the outlet.

United States women’s national team star Megan Rapinoe made it clear last month that she won’t be visiting the White House if the United States women’s national team wins the Women’s World Cup.

Now, an even more blunt answer has surfaced from the USWNT co-captain via months-old video released today by Eight by Eight magazine.

“I’m not going to the f---ing White House,” Rapinoe said. “No, I’m not going to the White House. We’re not going to be invited. I doubt it.”

Rapinoe had been asked if she was looking forward to making the trip, which was met with an audible scoff.

Megan Rapinoe (center) and her teammates are standing for the national anthem during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Chile. (Getty Images)

That emphatic answer backs up what Rapinoe said before the tournament, that she would “absolutely not” attend a White House celebration in the event of a World Cup win. Fellow USWNT star Alex Morgan also said she would not attend.

Rapinoe, who drew a public condemnation from President Donald Trump for not putting her hand on her heart during the national anthem before a game, has made no attempt to hide her scorn for the Trump administration.

From an interview with Yahoo Sports earlier this month:

She is at ease, however, in her role as USWNT co-captain. She is "a walking protest when it comes to the Trump administration," she says, because of "everything I stand for."

"I feel like it's kind of defiance in and of itself to just be who I am and wear the jersey, and represent it," she continues. "Because I'm as talented as I am, I get to be here, you don't get to tell me if I can be here or not. So it's kind of a good ‘F you' to any sort of inequality or bad sentiments that the [Trump] administration might have towards people who don't look exactly like him. Which, God help us if we all looked like him. Scary. Really scary. Ahh, disturbing."

As Rapinoe mentions in her more recent quote, the USWNT probably shouldn’t even be expecting an invitation from Trump if it wins the tournament given his past history with not inviting any champion he thinks will reject him.

No NBA or WNBA champion has visited the White House during the Trump administration, and the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles also had their invitation rescinded after it became clear most of the team’s players would be skipping the event. This year’s NBA champion Toronto Raptors seem set to continue the trend.

