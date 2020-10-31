Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird Are Engaged After 4 Years of Dating

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are engaged!

Bird, 40, revealed their happy news Friday evening sharing a photo of the proposal on Instagram.

The sweet snap shows the WNBA champion standing in an infinity pool looking out over the ocean as Rapinoe, 35, kneels on the pool's edge, appearing to place a ring on her finger.

Reps for the couple did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Seattle Storm offered congratulations to the pair on Twitter, writing "Ring Season."

"Congrats to THE power couple on their engagement!!! @S10Bird @mPinoe #LoveWins"

The pair started dating in 2016 after meeting at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Speaking with PEOPLE last year, the U.S. Women's National Team captain gushed over her relationship with Bird, saying that they are both "huge fans of each other."

RELATED: Megan Rapinoe on How Her Relationship with Sue Bird Is 'Special': 'I Love Being a WAG'

The U.S. Women's National Team also offered congratulations on Twitter, writing, "Absolutely, positively [heart emoji] to see it! Congrats @mPinoe and @S10Bird!"

"We’re not crying, you’re crying," added the OL Reign in a tweet. "Congrats to the legends @mPinoe and @S10Bird!"

Speaking with PEOPLE last year, the U.S. Women's National Team captain gushed over her relationship with Bird, saying that they are both "huge fans of each other."

"I have become, like, a Seattle Storm number one superfan, of course," Rapinoe said at the time. Bird at the Storm recently won their fourth WNBA championship in franchise history.

"I think it is just the understanding of what we have to go through and the appreciation of, you know, each other’s skills and lives is really special," Rapinoe continued. "And in the same sense, we are just normal to each other. Which is really nice. Like, neither of us are like, ‘Oh wow you are the best person that has ever played basketball.’ Which she is!"

Rapinoe, who plays on Seattle's OL Reign, added that it's nice to be with someone who also understands life as an athlete.

“It is nice to just be able to totally unwind and be completely yourself and, you know, have someone understand and appreciate how special it is, what you are doing, but also just love you for who you are and just to be that kind of support system,” the World Cup champ said. “Honestly, it’s really nice.”

View photos

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird

RELATED: Sue Bird Celebrates Girlfriend Megan Rapinoe's 35th Birthday with Hilarious Dance Video

It appeared that the duo became fiancées during a birthday trip for Bird, who rang in her 40th on October 16.

Two days after her birthday, Bird shared a photo of herself holding up a streamer that read "I am 39+" along with a middle finger symbol.

"My only And-1 this season," the athlete captioned the post, which seemed to be from the same location as the proposal.

In 2018, Rapinoe and Bird became the first same-sex couple to be featured in ESPN’s Body Issue.