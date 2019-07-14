Megan Rapinoe speaks out against President Trump: He's 'trying to divide so he can conquer'

The Women's World Cup may be over, but U.S. women's national team star Megan Rapinoe isn't done fighting for what she believes in.

During an interview Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press," Rapinoe said she stands by her White House comments and still has no intention of celebrating the USA's championship with President Donald Trump because of his message that "excludes a lot of people."

"It excludes people that look like me and are me, of course," Rapinoe explained. "I think he's trying to divide so he can conquer, not unite so we can all conquer."

When asked what she would say to her fans that support Trump and believes she should go to the White House, Rapinoe said: "I would try to share our message. Do you believe that all people are created equal? Do you believe that equal pay should be mandated? Do you believe that everyone should have health care? Do you believe that we should treat everyone with respect. Those are the basics of what we're talking about.

"I understand people feel upset or uncomfortable. There's feelings of disrespect about the anthem protest or things that I've said in the past. Ultimately, I am here open and honest. I've admitted mistakes. I will continue to that. I'll continue to vulnerable and be honest and open and have that conversation."

Rapinoe made headlines when a video was released during the World Cup of her saying: "I'm not going to the f—ing White House." Trump responded in a Twitter rant, calling out Rapinoe for protesting during the national anthem. He wrote, in part: "Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team."

As for the other issues Rapinoe continues to fight for? The co-captain of the national team said she will "fight for equal pay every day."

"You know what? I'm gonna fight for equal pay every day, for myself, for my team, and for every single person out there. Man, woman, immigrant, U.S. citizen, person of color, whatever it may be. 'Equal pay,' as the great Serena Williams said, 'til I'm in my grave," Rapinoe said.

Since winning the World Cup, Rapinoe has inspired people around the world, and she has a special message for the young girls that are watching her speak out and perform at the highest level of her sport.

"I hope they feel inspired that they can do that," Rapinoe said, "that they can take on more, that they are worth every penny and more, and that they have fun and with a smile doing it."