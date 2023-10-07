Megan Rapinoe: OL Reign salutes US forward in last regular-season home game

Megan Rapinoe takes a shot against the Washington Spirit

Megan Rapinoe received a rapturous send-off after her final regular-season home game for the OL Reign before retirement.

The two-time World Cup winner spent her entire 11-season National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) career with the Seattle club.

A record crowd of 34,130 watched Friday's scoreless draw against the Washington Spirit.

"It just feels like home. It was always the safest place," said Rapinoe, 38.

"This was just always the place where I could be myself."

Rapinoe's team-mates wore number 15 warm-up shirts in her honour before a video tribute featuring sports icons, including tennis legend Billie Jean King and Seattle baseball great Ken Griffey Jr, was shown at Lumen Field stadium.

"I am a little bit at a loss for words," added the Olympic champion and 2019 Ballon d'Or winner, who announced earlier this year that she would retire at the end of the NWSL season.

"To be able to play here my whole career, in one city - it's just really special to be able to have this."

Players from each side hugged Rapinoe as she stepped off the field at the end of the game to roars from the crowd, which included her partner Sue Bird, a five-time Olympic basketball gold medallist.

"It's been such an incredibly journey," said Rapinoe. "Thank you - to everyone."

The Reign, coached by Englishwoman Laura Harvey, remain in contention for the play-offs and travel to face Chicago Red Stars in their final regular-season game on 15 October.

Rapinoe's international career came to an end with last month's friendly win over South Africa.

Rapinoe is tipped to become an NWSL club owner in the future

Some fans turned up with pink hair in Rapinoe's honour