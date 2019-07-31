Megan Rapinoe, Jill Ellis among nominees for FIFA awards

United States star Megan Rapinoe and three of her international teammates are among 12 nominees for the Best FIFA Women's Player Award for 2019, and Jill Ellis is on the list for Best Women's Coach after leading the U.S. to its second consecutive World Cup title.

A first-time Best Women's Player recipient will be named in Milan on Sept. 23 after former winners Marta, Lieke Martens and Carli Lloyd all failed to make the shortlist announced Wednesday.

Rapinoe shapes as a strong contender after inspiring the U.S. to glory at the World Cup in France. The 34-year-old scored six goals in five games, including one in the 2-0 victory over Netherlands in the final, to claim a Golden Ball-Golden Boot double.

Rapinoe's compatriots Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz are also in contention, as are England pair Ellen White and Lucy Bronze, who claimed the Silver Ball.

The list of contenders has been expanded to 12 from the usual 10 due to a tie in the number of votes received by some nominees.

Ellis, meanwhile, is up against Netherlands boss Sarina Wiegman, whose side the U.S. beat in the World Cup final. The coaches of both semifinalists, England's Phil Neville and Sweden's Peter Gerhardsson, are also on the shortlist.

One NWSL coach also made the cut: Paul Riley of the North Carolina Courage.

2019 Best FIFA Women's Player nominees





Lucy Bronze (Lyon & England)

Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars & United States)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona & Norway)

Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

Amandine Henry (Lyon & France)

Sam Kerr (Chicago Red Stars & Australia)

Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit & United States)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal & Netherlands)

Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride & United States)

Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC & United States)

Wendie Renard (Lyon & France)

Ellen White (Manchester City & England)



























MORE: Jill Ellis steps down as USWNT coach after back-to-back Women's World Cup titles | U.S. Soccer says it has paid women’s national team more than men’s team

2019 Best FIFA Women's Coach nominees

Milena Bertolini (Italy)

Jill Ellis (United States)

Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden)

Futoshi Ikeda (Japan U-20)

Antonia Is (Spain U-17)

Joe Montemurro (Arsenal)

Phil Neville (England)

Reynald Pedros (Lyon)

Paul Riley (North Carolina Courage)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands)























