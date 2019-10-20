Megan Rapinoe enters partnership with women-owned CBD brand Mendi

Megan Rapinoe has partnered with women-owned CBD company Mendi. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Megan Rapinoe has signed her first sponsorship deal since she and the USWNT won the World Cup in July, and it’s with Mendi, the women-owned CBD brand. Rapinoe was already collaborating with the brand, having joined Mendi as a strategic partner and board advisor last year.

Rapinoe connected with Mendi through her twin sister, Rachael Rapinoe, who happens to be Mendi’s CEO.

“As a tool, CBD has been integral in Megan’s training and recovery program for the past few years,” Rachael said in a press release. “She’s seen the massive potential for more people to adopt CBD into their recovery regimens and saw a need to do something about it by partnering with us to make sure we do it right.”

CBD is short for Cannabidiol, a chemical compound from cannabis plants. Mendi’s products were designed and created with athletes in mind. All their products use hemp so athletes can easily take them on flights and use them without worrying about hassles from the TSA. And most importantly, none of them contain even trace amounts of THC, which could show up on blood tests.

Rapinoe will spearhead the brand’s “Athlete Ambassador Program,” and hopes to use her partnership with Mendi to raise awareness of implementing diversity, inclusion, equal pay, equality, and justice into communities and workplaces.

Rapinoe isn’t the first high-profile athlete to partner with a CBD company. Retired New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced in late August that he was partnering with CBD Medic, and that CBD had helped him become pain-free.

As athletes (both active and retired) continue to look for more effective ways to recover from and relieve pain, Rapinoe and Gronk are sure to be joined by others who have found success using CBD.

