Megan Mullally Is Fury-ous in New 'Percy Jackson' Trailer Packed with Mythical Foes for Teen Demigod

Late actor Lance Reddick, who died unexpectedly this past March at at age 60, also makes one of his final appearances in the Disney+ series

It's time to return to Camp Half-Blood — and Megan Mullally is in on the adventure!

The popular young adult book series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, makes the jump to the small screen when it premieres Dec. 20 on Disney+.

The live-action series chronicles the story of 12-year-old Percy (Walker Scobell), who must come to terms with his new supernatural powers when Zeus (Lance Reddick), the sky god, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt, according to the Disney+ press release.

With his friends Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth (Leah Jeffries) by his side, Percy sets out on a quest to retrieve the lightning bolt to reinstate order in Olympus.

Related: Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Series as Messenger God Hermes

The new teaser trailer offers a look into Percy's world and the harrowing adventure with Grover and Annabeth that lies ahead.

As the clip shows Percy for the first time, the young boy introduces himself.

“My name is Percy Jackson. Am I a troubled kid?" he asks rhetorically. "Yeah, you could say that. Bad grades. Bullies. All the normal stuff. And then there’s some normal stuff that maybe is not so normal."

Disney+ Walter Scobell as Percy Jackson in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'

As Percy notices a pen vibrating uncontrollably in his hand while standing on the sidewalk, Alecto a.ka. Mrs. Dodds (Mullally) emerges from the crowd.

"There you are," Alecto says via voiceover before a winged creature tackles Percy to the ground.

"You saw something — something that no one else can see," Percy's mother, Sally Jackson (Virginia Kull), tells her son.

Related: Logan Lerman Confirms He Won't Return for New 'Percy Jackson' Show but Is 'Really Excited' to Watch

Disney+ Megan Mullally in 'Percy Jackson and The Olympians'

Over a montage showing glimpses of Zeus and a handful of warriors marching across a bridge, a voiceover of Sally is heard telling Percy, "The stories that I have told you about the Greek gods and half-bloods, they are real."

Story continues

The teaser then cuts to a scene where Grover barges into Percy's home, revealing his hairy goat legs. “So the important thing is not to panic," he tries to assure Percy.



The next moment sees Percy strolling with Chiron a.k.a Mr. Brunner (Glynn Turman), who walks him through a whimsical town.

“Percy Jackson, we’ve been expecting you,” Chiron explains. “The Master Bolt has been stolen. That is your quest.”

Disney+ Walter Scobell, Aryan Simhadri and Leah Jeffries in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'

Brief snippets follow of moments from Percy's ensuing adventure: stumbling upon mummified human-like creatures, the dark entrance to a dilapidated amusement park and falling in a deep pool of water.

“Remember what I taught you,” Sally tells him through a voiceover. “You’re going to need to be brave now.”

Deep in the darkness of woods, Percy wields a magical sword and charges at a mystical creature before the teaser cuts to the show's title.

The series marks one of Reddick's final on-screen performances before he died unexpectedly this past March at age 60.

Other guest stars include Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, Toby Stephens as Poseidon, and Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus aka Mr. D. Jay Duplass (Hades), Adam Copeland (Ares), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Medusa), Olivea Morton (Nancy Bobofit), Suzanne Cryer (Echidna), Timm Sharp (Gabe Ugliano), and Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus) round out the list of guest stars.

Larry Busacca/Getty Actor Lance Reddick poses for a portrait during the 2014 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah

Related: Walker Scobell Says Former 'Percy Jackson' Stars Haven't Contacted Him: I'd Love to Hear 'from Logan Lerman'

This isn't the first time the Percy Jackson and the Olympians novels have been adapted. The book series — written by Rick Riordan — was made into 2010 film Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and its 2013 sequel Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.

An off-Broadway musical entitled The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical debuted in 2017 and received three Drama Desk Award nominations, including one for Outstanding Musical.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Percy Jackson and The Olympians' first two episodes drop Wednesday, Dec. 20 on Disney+. Subsequent episodes will air weekly.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.