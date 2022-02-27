Meghan Markle Wore a Blue Ombre Gown with a Dramatic Train to the NAACP Image Awards

Meghan Markle

Now that Meghan Markle is no longer a working royal, her appearances in the spotlight are few and far between. But last night, she made an exception and stepped out alongside her husband Prince Harry for the NAACP Image Awards, where the couple was honored with the President's Award for their record of special achievement and distinguished public service.

For her first outing of 2022, Meghan chose a blue ombre gown by Black designer Christopher John Rogers. The dress featured a sexy one-shoulder silhouette, a knee-high slit, and a chiffon sash that extended into a two-foot-long train behind her. She swept her dark waves to one side, showing off a pair of bejeweled Alexis Bittar earrings that were complemented by her three-stone engagement ring, a gold Cartier bracelet, and her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's chain cuff on the other wrist.

Her eye makeup was smoky and was balanced by a nude lip and subtly rosy cheeks.

In her acceptance speech, the Duchess of Sussex addressed her and Harry's commitment to racial justice and voter rights. "It's inspiring to think about the legacy surrounding the Image Awards which began shortly after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Voting Rights Act of 1965 were passed into law," Meghan said. "And today, we can continue that legacy by reestablishing federal voting protections in our country and fulfilling the work of civil rights giants like the late John Lewis. We are so deeply humbled to be here in the company of so many illustrious awardees."

Harry, who wore a tux by English designer Ozwald Boateng, continued on, "I also owe the immense gratitude tonight. Both for this award and to this community both for welcoming me so warmly. I think it's safe to say that I come from a very different background than my incredible wife, yet our lives were brought together for a reason. We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to confront injustice and a belief that the most often overlooked are the most important to listen to." Meghan adorably added, "And I couldn't be prouder that we are doing this work together."