Megan Hilty's sister, brother-in-law and niece among victims in fatal floatplane crash

Megan Hilty attends the L.A. premiere of "Mira, Royal Detective" in 2020. (Mark Von Holden / Invision/Associated Press)

"Smash" actor and Broadway star Megan Hilty is mourning the loss of family members, including her pregnant sister, who were passengers in a fatal floatplane crash in Washington state.

On Tuesday, the United States Coast Guard released the names of all the passengers and the crew who were aboard a floatplane that crashed in Puget Sound on Sunday. Hilty's sister Lauren Hilty, brother-in-law Ross Mickel and niece Remy Mickel — who is listed as a minor — were among the 10 victims.

Only one body was recovered from the water Sunday and was transferred to a local coroner, but has not yet been positively identified, the USCG said Tuesday. The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into the incident.

“The Coast Guard offers its deepest sympathies to those who lost a loved one in this tragedy,” said USCG Cmdr. Xochitl Castañeda. The United States Coast Guard Pacific Northwest announced Monday that it "has suspended its active search for the remaining nine missing individuals."

“We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and their unborn baby boy, Luca," the Mickel and Hilty families said in a statement. "Our collective grief is unimaginable. They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them. Although their time with us was too short, we will carry their legacy forward."

Hilty, a Tony-nominated Broadway star also known for her role as Ivy Lynn on the NBC musical TV series "Smash," has not yet publicly addressed the death of her family members. The actor's representatives did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment Tuesday.

