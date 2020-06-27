Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller on Fan Reaction to ‘Patsy & Loretta’ | Podcast

Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller were prepared for the worst when they took on the roles of Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn in the Lifetime movie “Patsy & Loretta,” but it turns out they had nothing to worry about.

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” presented by Lifetime, the two Broadway stars talked about how they feared taking on such iconic roles but were pleasantly surprised by fan reaction.

“We really believed in it,” Mueller said. “We thought it was wonderful, but it’s always nice when people really get behind you. I think Lifetime was really trying to do something different with this film and I feel like the response we got back was sort of like affirmation that that happened.”

Megan Hilty added, “We did get quite a few people saying, You know what? Honestly, I started watching it, intent on hating you guys, because I love Patsy and Loretta so much. And I knew that you were going to disappoint me, and I knew it was gonna be this or that. And I completely fell in love with this story, with you guys.”

She continued, “Those were some of the greatest compliments. I thought because I knew going into it that we were not going to meet everybody’s expectation, of course not. But I love how frequently people brutally honestly say I started wanting to hate-watch, but I ended up falling madly in love with these two in this story.”

