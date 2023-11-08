Megan Fox's Dating History: From Brian Austin Green to Machine Gun Kelly

After splitting from Brian Austin Green in 2020, Megan Fox began dating Machine Gun Kelly that May

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic ; Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green at Ferrari's 60th Anniversary In The USA Gala on on October 11, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. ; Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2021.

Megan Fox has had several high-profile relationships during the course of her long career in Hollywood.

The Jennifer’s Body actress began dating her ex-husband Brian Austin Green in 2004, and after six years of an on-and-off relationship, the two tied the knot in 2010. They welcomed three children together before they separated in 2020.

Around the same time of her separation from Green, Fox was rumored to be dating musician Machine Gun Kelly. The pair made their red carpet debut in November 2020 and were engaged a little over a year later in January 2022.

While promoting her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, on Good Morning America in November 2023, Fox opened up about other “horrific” relationships she had in the past that she kept private.

"This is not an exposé that I wrote or a memoir. ... But throughout my life I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships," she said.

"I have only been publicly connected to a few people, but I shared energy with, I guess we could say, who were horrific people. And also very famous — very famous — people," Fox added. "But no one knows that I was involved with those people."

From Brian Austin Green to Machine Gun Kelly, here’s a look back on Megan Fox’s complete dating history.

Ben Leahy

Fox dated her high school boyfriend, Ben Leahy, for three years before she made the move to Hollywood, she told Rolling Stone in 2009. She shared that they started dating when she was 15 and she would sneak out of the house to lay in the grass and look up at the stars with him.

“I loved him,” she said. “He was very sweet and wonderful, really tall and big with a perfect body, and he was a badass. I was totally drawn to him.”

While she continued her relationship long distance after her move to Los Angeles, the two ultimately broke up. “She seemed to get wilder and more obsessed with making it,” Leahy said of their relationship. “It broke my heart, but I had to let her go. She was way out of my league.”

David Gallagher

SGranitz/WireImage David Gallagher and Megan Fox.

After starring in 2004’s Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Fox’s career began to take off and she soon began dating 7th Heaven’s David Gallagher. She even brought Gallagher along with her to the premiere of the movie, but the two called it quits after a year of dating.

Brian Austin Green

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green at the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Fox’s next relationship would turn out to be her longest, with now ex-husband Brian Austin Green. The two met in 2004 while filming the ABC sitcom Hope & Faith and dated for two years before getting engaged in 2006. However, in 2009, they called off their engagement, with a source telling PEOPLE the decision was “mutual.”

Despite their split, they got married the following year on June 24, 2010, in Hawaii. A few months later, Fox opened up to PEOPLE about their private nuptials.

"Getting married was the best thing I've ever done," she said. "I married my best friend. I'm so lucky to get to be with him every day, and he's my protector. I feel so safe and happy and completed."

The pair went on to welcome their three boys together — Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom and Journey River — but had some tough moments in their marriage. In 2015, Fox filed for divorce but the two reconciled soon after and she dropped the filing in April 2019.

The following year, however, Green confirmed the pair had split, explaining on his podcast that while Fox was shooting a movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, they felt distant. When Fox returned home from the shoot, she told Green she felt it was best for them to take time apart.

"She said, 'I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,' " Green recalled. "I was shocked and I was upset about it but I can't be upset at her because she didn't ask to feel that way. It wasn't a choice she made, that's the way she honestly felt. We talked about it a little more and said let's separate for a bit … and so we did."

The former couple's divorce was finalized in early February 2022. "Megan is relieved that the divorce is finalized," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "She obviously moved on a while ago, but she was ready to close that chapter completely."

Shia LaBeouf

Jon Furniss/WireImage Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox attend the UK premiere of 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' on June 15, 2009 in London, England.

During one of the periods she was broken up with Green before their marriage in 2010, Fox was tied to her Transformers costar Shia LaBeouf. The two starred in the original 2007 movie and its 2009 sequel together.

LaBeouf confirmed that the two dated in a 2011 Details magazine interview, though Fox didn’t comment at the time.

"Look, you're on the set for six months with someone who's rooting to be attracted to you, and you're rooting to be attracted to them," he said. "I never understood the separation of work and life in that situation. But the time I spent with Megan was our own thing."

Seven years later, Fox confirmed the rumors herself during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. When host Andy Cohen asked Fox if the two dated, she admitted they had a “romantic relationship” but that it didn’t go much further than her time on the franchise.

“I mean I would confirm that it was romantic,” she said. “I love him, I have never been really quiet about that, I love him.”

Machine Gun Kelly

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fox was first linked to Machine Gun Kelly in March 2020 when they were spotted on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. They immediately hit it off and began dating shortly after her split from Green.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Fox shared of her first time meeting MGK in a July 2020 episode of the Give Them Lala ... With Randall podcast. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time.”

She continued, “So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

The two made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 American Music Awards, and have regularly accompanied each other to high-profile events in the years since.

In January 2022, MGK popped the question to Fox with an emerald and diamond engagement ring.

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” Fox wrote in a since-deleted post announcing their engagement. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes…and then we drank each other's blood."

A year later, there seemed to be trouble in their relationship as Fox wiped her Instagram of all photos of the two together. A source told PEOPLE the two “had a fight” and that Fox was “very upset” with MGK.

"They haven't officially called off the engagement but Megan took her ring off," the source added. "They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time."

However, the couple have since reconciled, with a source telling PEOPLE in June 2023 that they "have done a lot of work to make their relationship strong again."

“They are engaged, but are not wedding planning," the source added.

In November 2023, Fox opened up on Good Morning America about the "very difficult" miscarriage she had with MGK. "I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately … trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’” she shared.

