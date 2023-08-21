Megan Fox's "Cotton Candy" Aura Nails Places Us in a Whimsical Daze

We need a piece of whatever delightfully sweet szn Megan Fox is in. The star's manicurist Brittney Boyce revealed her sugary "Cotton Candy" Aura nails and we're captivated.

In an Instagram post from Boyce, we see Fox's nails were expertly filed into a sharp and sleek stiletto shape, with a stunning powder blue shade as the base. To add some visual interest, a subtle touch of pink nail polish was used in a circular abstract design that gives off a cool aura effect. And to top it all off, a glossy top coat was applied for a truly nailfie-worthy finish. For the summer, aura nails have been seen on the likes of Dua Lipa and Lizzo and lean heavily into the spiritual essence of the person wearing them.

From what we can tell, Fox is feeling bright and colorful and taking these last few days of summer by full force. After all, it's showing in her aura.

Take a closer look ahead.