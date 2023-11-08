Megan Fox writes about her miscarriage in new poetry book: ‘I have to say goodbye’

Megan Fox isn’t only an actress and mother, but a poet, too. Her book of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, was released on November 7, and in this book she bares her soul. While many think of her as just another actress with a pretty face, she proves that she’s capable of more than that. Not just by the fact that she can write poetry, but the subject matter she shares within the pages. She’s been through a lot.

Fox says about the book, “These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence. I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins.”

“My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness,” she said.

Within these pages, Fox describes through poetry verses tragic moments in her life, including topics such as abuse, love addiction, and her miscarriage with her daughter she had when she was 10 weeks along.

According to PEOPLE, she writes about an ultrasound of a baby girl at 10 weeks and a day, where she said, “…maybe if you hadn’t… maybe if I had…” She also wrote, “I will pay any price / Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?”

Fox also shares stories about her “twin flame” Machine Gun Kelly, according to Yahoo! Entertainment. She recently shared in an interview with PEOPLE that the book’s subject matter comes from a lot of different places. She said, “Some of it is literal, while other parts are allegorical. Some poems contain a Grimm’s-fairy-tale-type element, and others serve the same purpose as memes in online culture. All of it is something women can relate to.”

Pick up a copy of Pretty Boys Are Poisonous at a local bookseller near you or on Amazon.