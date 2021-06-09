Megan Fox Has Worn These Confusing Sneakers at Least Once a Week, and We Don't Get It

Megan Fox Golden Goose Sneakers

If you looked inside my brain right now, it would mostly be images of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. I can't explain why I'm obsessed with their relationship but I am. It's probably because they are so hot and got together right in time for us to look at them as inspiration for the steamy summer ahead. But like all hot people, they sometimes wear confusing things that we initially don't notice at first glance because, well, we're focused on how hot they are.

For example, Megan Fox always looks great, but she has been wearing a controversial and confusing sneaker on repeat and I have some questions. The sneakers are Golden Goose - you've likely heard about the luxury brand before. They're the expensive sneakers that seemingly all of Hollywood owns but they look intentionally dirty and worn-in. And yet, everyone from Reese Witherspoon to Ana de Armas owns a pair.

Golden Goose PURESTAR Low Top Sneaker

Courtesy

Shop now: $495; nordstrom.com

Fox wore hers with a pared down look, featuring a simple oversized T-shirt and a pair of $30 Champion sweatpants, currently on sale at Nordstrom with a handful of five-star reviews. Perhaps the appeal of Golden Goose sneakers is that they're scuffed up aesthetic helps keep an outfit casual while still being luxurious enough for the rich and famous. Or maybe celebrities just don't spend enough time running around in sneakers to get the enviable worn-in look, so they buy it instead. Whatever it is, this sneaker is here to stay and frequently sells out.

Champion joggers

Courtesy

Shop now: $30 (Originally $50); nordstrom.com

Megan Fox's rewearing of the sneaker - she's worn a pair almost once a week for the past couple of months - means they're bound for another surge of popularity. And while they no doubt confuse me and most people who see them, they are also undoubtedly a conversation starter. No one can argue they're not. Plus if Fox wears them, that means they are an essential part of the Hot Girl Summer uniform. Clean sneakers are so 2020.

Shop the sneakers Megan Fox can't stop wearing below.

