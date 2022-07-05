Megan Fox on Why She Needed to Know If Machine Gun Kelly Was Breastfed or Not

Megan Fox is all about getting to know Machine Gun Kelly, proving no question is off limits.

The Jennifer Body's actor told E! News she once asked her fiancé, "Were you breastfed by your mother?"

She explained to the outlet, "That's a great question because it has a lot to do with your psychology and your temperament. So I ask things like that."

Fox also elaborated on why she regularly likes to ask all types of questions. "If you know me and I know you, it's impossible for me to not know almost everything about you," she added.

During a couple's quiz for British GQ last October, Fox showed off how well she knows her future husband. "If you were my Jeopardy! partner you would honestly win every single category," he told her at the time. "You are an almanac, and encyclopedia and dictionary all in one."

Revisit the time the engaged couple asked each other questions here and watch the video of Fox explaining why she asked MGK if he was breastfed below.