Megan Fox Walks 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet Without Machine Gun Kelly by Her Side

Megan Fox - met gala

Mike Coppola/Getty

Megan Fox put on a sexy solo show at the 2021 Met Gala.

The actress hit the legendary Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala red carpet (for the first time!) in her signature statement-making style on Monday.

Fox, 35, showed major skin in an embellished, red long-sleeve Dundas gown with open bodice covered with criss cross accents, which extended down her hips, opening to a thigh-high slit at the side of her skirt. She paired the look with Jimmy Choo platforms and statement drop earrings.

During Vogue's red carpet livestream, Fox was asked about her sex symbol status. "I feel like I've always leaned into it, I'm not afraid to be sexy," the star shared. "I think a woman who's intelligent and also knows how to weaponize her beauty, there's nothing more dangerous than that, there's nothing more powerful than that. I feel like all women should embrace the fact that as the divine feminine we have a lot of power and, instead of rejecting it, I'm happy to embrace it and go for the sexy."

As for the night's theme, which celebrates American fashion, Fox said her look encapsulates it, "because it's on an American girl, that makes it American fashion."

She went on to thank everyone at Dundas who worked on the design. "Everything was beaded, one bead at a time," said the "Midnight in the Switchgrass" actress. "By the way, if you were one of the people that worked on this dress, hours and hours and hours of labor, thank you I appreciate you, the craftsmanship is incredible. Very grateful."

This year's event, which has a vaccination mandate and mask requirement while indoors in place for all guests, kicks off the two-part exhibit. The first is titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion and celebrates the role of American labels in championing sustainability, diversity, and inclusion.

One day prior, Fox wore something even sexier than her lace-up Met look, turning heads at the 2021 MTV VMAs alongside Machine Gun Kelly in a naked, totally see-through custom Mugler design.

megan fox, machine gun kelly

Kevin Mazur/getty

The sheer column dress featured a subtle, shimmery embroidery that matched her embellished thong visible underneath. Kelly explained that Fox "took the lead" with their looks that night, so he chose a bright red, shiny Dolce & Gabbana suit to compliment her stop-and-stare look.

While this marks Fox's first big red carpet appearance without her boyfriend since they began dating in 2020 (Kelly is set to perform at a concert Monday night in N.Y.C.), the two have had plenty of memorable coordinating couple moments this year.

At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Fox dared to bare in a risqué black Mugler dress with a crisscross cutout bodice and sheer ruched skirt, while Kelly wore a deconstructed Balmain tuxedo and an unusual accent — a black tongue — which he flashed to the photographers.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Rich Fury/Getty Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

A few days later, they coordinated in pink at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, with Fox in a bubblegum pink jumpsuit and her rocker boyfriend in a white suit embellished with a matching pink butterfly, plus "extremely" long, mix-matched nails.

Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Fox recently told CR Fashion Book that she has her ancestors to thank for her soulmate connection with the rapper.

"I think part of [our connection] comes naturally because our relationship is so karmic that our spirit, our souls, are so intertwined on that higher plane, a lot of it is handled for us by our ancestors and the spirits and energies that are watching over us," she said.