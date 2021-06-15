Megan Fox Turns Up The Heat In A See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool.

Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.

The bold outfit choice came hours after she was photographed with her musician boyfriend, wearing matching leather outfits.

Fox has upped the ante when it comes to experimenting with fashion in recent weeks.

At the Billboard Music Awards last month the actor wore a Mugler black dress with cut outs and a sheer ruched midi skirt, teamed with a pair of Jimmy Choo heels and Shay Jewellery.

Days later the star wore a pink Mach & Mach jumpsuit with silver straps and matching heeled pumps by the brand for the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Fox’s beau coordinated with her Barbie-inspired looks by wearing a silver suit with pink accents.

The couple have been dating for over a year and haven’t been shy to show off their romance to the world. Earlier this month the musician even brought his girlfriend up on stage with him at the Indy 500 party and dedicated a song to her.

In her interview with Nylon in November, Fox described their relationship as a ‘once in a lifetime thing’.

‘Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,’ she said, laughing. ‘The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.’

