Megan Fox thinks Jennifer's Body flopped due to "backlash"

Jennifer's Body star Megan Fox has revealed that she thinks the horror-comedy movie's lack of commercial success was due to her "image at the time" in the media and a "backlash" to it.

The 2009 movie starred Fox as Jennifer Check, a popular high school girl who becomes possessed by a supernatural entity and begins killing her male classmates. Written by Juno's Diablo Cody, the film has recently found more popularity as more viewers have picked up on its feminist tone.

Speaking on Eli Roth's History of Horror: Uncut podcast actress Fox said that she feels "really good" about the film's growing popularity in recent times.

"It's a nice sort of circle. I didn't expect it to grow like that," she said. "But to see it being appreciated now, obviously makes me feel really good. I'm happy for Diablo and I'm happy for Karyn (Kusama, the film's director) – all these people put in a lot of hard work into making a really quality project that was panned for reasons that had nothing to do with them.

"A lot of it was just about my image at the time and who I was in the media at the time and the backlash to that. The movie never really stood a chance."



The actress said that the 'sex symbol' image she was being given in the media following her role in the Transformers franchise as Mikaela Banes led to some having a negative impression of her and of the film, while an off-screen "fallout" also impacted on her image.

"I was being vilified a little bit at that point when the movie was getting ready for its release, it was that interesting juxtaposition of shooting up to extreme heights of fame right before the movie was released and then... the tearing me down was starting to happen," she said.

"Then I had this media fallout with someone that I worked with in the industry. That happened right as I was on press tour for Jennifer's Body. I think it all sort of exploded at once. I think people definitely viewed me as being negative or having bad intentions or just being really shallow and selfish, if it could be reduced and simplified even down to that."

