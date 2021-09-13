Megan Fox stuns VMA Awards red carpet in see-through outfit; Machine Gun Kelly scuffles with Conor McGregor

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly continued their daring red carpet looks at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Fox, 35, wore a sheer Mugler gown with red and silver crystals over an embellished thong and nude corset bra on the red carpet for Kelly's VMA Awards debut. The outfit seemingly channeled Rose McGowan’s famed "naked" dress from the 1999 VMA show.

Kelly (real name Colson Baker, 31) showed off his final make-up touches on Instagram Stories before hitting the red carpet. The rapper went bold in a bright red metallic suit with pearl accents on his face.

Kelly discussed how he collaborates with Fox before hitting the red carpet in the VMA pre-show. "It's 50/50," Kelly said. "This one she took the lead and I get the pleasure of having her on my arm all night."

"She's beautiful," Kelly added.

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly arrive for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The red carpet was not all about love. Kelly and Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor appeared to scuffle before going backstage at the Brooklyn's Barclay Center.

Photos and videos appear to show Kelly and McGregor, 33, being held apart by security, and with Fox shielding Kelly.

McGregor's press representative told USA TODAY via email:

"It’s unfortunate that MGK’s security overreacted. Conor and Dee enjoyed the performances."

Kelly's representative and MTV VMA reps did not respond to USA TODAY's request for comments.

Machine Gun Kelly (center top) and Conor McGregor (center bottom) attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12.

McGregor, who attended the awards with wife Dee Devlin, told USA TODAY before the fracas that he was presenting an award for which Justin Bieber was nominated.

"He's my friend. JB is doing some great things this year. I'd like to see him win it," said McGregor. "(The VMAs crowd) is a way different audience than I'm used to in the fight game. The last time I came here to Barclays Center, I came in through the side door. This time I'm back on the red carpet."

Neither Kelly nor McGregor alluded to the fracas during their moments onstage.

A year after romance rumors were sparked by Fox's appearance in Kelly's music video "Bloody Valentine," the couple stepped out for a PDA-filled evening at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles on May 23.

On stage, Kelly expressed gratitude for his loved ones who helped him succeed, including Fox: "To my twin soul who showed me love," he said while pointing to his girlfriend in the audience.

Contributing: Ralphie Aversa

