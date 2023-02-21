Megan Fox Is 'Still Not in a Good Place' with Machine Gun Kelly After Shutting Down Infidelity Rumors: Source

Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are "still not in a good place," a source tells PEOPLE, after the actress returned to Instagram Sunday to shut down rumors about the couple.

Fox, 36, who completely deactivated her Instagram account last week after hinting at a potential breakup between her and 32-year-old Kelly (real name Colson Baker), shared a post after reactivating it stating that there was no cheating involved in the relationship.

"There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind," Fox wrote. "You need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now."

A source who is familiar with both Fox and Kelly tells PEOPLE that the Transformers actress had initially suspected something was amiss and reacted out of emotion.

"She's now posted that there was no cheating, but she initially thought there was and now is backtracking a bit," the source says. "She was definitely hinting at infidelity with her first post. She regrets making it all so public, but was really upset in the moment."

"Their relationship is crazy and intense," the source adds, "yet it wouldn't be shocking if they were back together completely by the end of the week."

In a post Fox shared earlier this month that hinted at a potential split, she uploaded a series of photos of herself and a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit.

She captioned it with lyrics from Beyoncé's 2016 album Lemonade, writing, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath."

The pair met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020 and confirmed their relationship by July of that year. Kelly later proposed to Fox in January 2022.