Megan Fox Slashed a Hole in Her Jumpsuit to "Have Sex" With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Getty

Self-identifying introvert Megan Fox wasn't shy about sharing some very personal information in her latest Instagram post. In a carousel of photos documenting the past weekend, which she spent alongside fiancé Machine Gun Kelly for the Billboard Music Awards, Fox shared that she made a not-so-minor alteration to a jumpsuit for personal reasons. Among the behind-the-scenes shots and glam photos, Fox posted a text exchange with her stylist. In the quick conversation, Fox admitted that she'd sliced a hole in her blue jumpsuit in order to have sex with MGK.

"Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch to so we could have sex," Fox's message read.

Her stylist wrote back, "I hate you. I'll fix it."

Fox captioned the gallery with, "An introvert in Vegas for three days during eclipse season…just SO much crying in the shower."

Fox debuted a new set of bangs at the annual awards show, which saw MGK wearing spikes on the red carpet and the couple sporting coordinating $30,000 diamond manicures from Marrow x Nails of Los Angeles. Fox's latest looks — perhaps courtesy of the same stylist that has to mend a jumpsuit — have incorporated more glam moments, instead of her usual goth leanings. Fox wore a shimmering pink dress to the premiere of Good Mourning, her latest film with Machine Gun Kelly.