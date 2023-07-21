Megan Fox Slammed Into Barricade After Machine Gun Kelly Gets Into Scuffle At Fair

Megan Fox was slammed against a fencing barricade Thursday night at the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa, California, after her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, and the couple’s bodyguard got into a scuffle with another fairgoer, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The couple had just gotten off a ride when a young man appeared to throw a punch at the rapper. The bodyguard stepped in and pushed the guy back into a barricade, according to TMZ.

Fox, however, was also shoved into the fencing, but the actor was pulled away by Kelly before the couple then left with their bodyguard.

A TikTok video posted after the incident shows the couple looking a little rattled by the experience.

On Friday, TMZ reported the existence of a second video that suggests that Kelly was the instigator.

The video shows Kelly running toward two guys near the ride and swinging at one of them, causing the man to return the blow, which caused Kelly’s bodyguard to join the fracas.

A spokesperson for the Orange County Fair and Event Center told the Los Angeles Times that no one reported the incident to OC Fair security.

Neither Fox nor Kelly have commented on the incident, but it seems as if the couple is back on again after rumors earlier this year they were headed for a split amid rumors that Kelly had cheated on Fox.

