Megan Fox Skipped Cowboy Copper in Favor of a Cherry-Red Bob During Date Night With Machine Gun Kelly

Splash News Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is once again reminding everyone that she doesn’t follow trends — she is the trend. Case in point? On Monday, the actress opted to forgo the internet’s current obsession with cowboy copper hair for fall in favor of a totally different red-hued ‘do: a chic, cherry-red bob.

Fox was first spotted sporting the new look when rounding out Labor Day weekend arm-in-arm with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, in New York City. During the outing, Megan wore a simple white polka-dot black minidress — complete with spaghetti straps and a cowl neckline — paired with matching black-and-white loafers and a stack of chunky gold necklaces. While the outfit was certainly eye-catching on its own, it was Fox’s fiery red, shoulder-length hair, which featured bangs and subtle brown roots (and was likely the work of a great wig), that truly stole the show.

The actress complemented her red-hot hair change with a simple makeup look comprised of a glowy complexion, feathered lashes, and a light pink lip, and she rounded out her glam with a pink-tipped manicure.

For his part, MGK (born Colson Baker) matched his partner’s low-key vibe by wearing a ribbed beige wife pleaser, brown leather drawstring pants, simple sneakers, and an array of silver jewelry.

Fox and Kelly’s joint outing comes just months after the pair reportedly experienced a rocky start to their year when speculation arose that they had broken up back in February. Since then, the engaged couple has been spotted supporting one another at several events, with MGK attending Megan’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover launch in May and the actress stepping out for several of the musician’s performances across the world.

