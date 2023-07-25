Megan Fox Is Serving Her Best Beauty Look To Date With Fairy-Esque Topknot Bun

Megan Fox and red hair go together like peanut butter and jelly. Taking things a step further, the star hit our social media with the fiercest fairy topknot hairstyle and we're gagging over it.

None other than celebrity stylist to the stars Dimitris Giannetos styled the hairstyle we caught a glimpse of on Instagram. Fox's tresses ginger-red tressed were pulled into a "Tinkerbell" style top bun with face-framing tendrils — and honestly, in the Hypebae Beauty team's humble opinion, this is the best she's looked to date. It's giving youth; it's giving a major serve.

To complement the hair update, the base of her makeup gave a subtle radiant yet matte glow, paired with a luscious, glossy flesh-toned lip for good measure, bringing out the redness of her strands even more.

Take a closer look ahead.