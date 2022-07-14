Megan Fox Serves Up Some 'Summer Limeade' in Abs-Baring Neon Outfit at Machine Gun Kelly's Concert

EXCLUSIVE - Megan Fox Stuns in Bold Neon Green Jacquemus Halter Top and Matching Pants as she steps out in Pasadena Before Watching Fiance Machine Gun Kelly, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Jul 2022

Diggzy/Shutterstock

Megan Fox put on her own show as she headed into her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's concert Wednesday night.

The fashion risk-taker wowed in a lime green, neon ensemble, which featured a cropped halter top and matching wide leg pants, teamed with clear platforms.

The Jacquemus look showed off Fox's toned stomach and complemented her long, dark hair. She added a small clutch in another shade of green to complete her look.

Fox's stylist, Maeve Riley, posted photos of the actress, which she captioned, "My Muse @meganfox in @jacquemus Giving summer limeaid 💚💚#ProudStylist"

The concert, at the Kia Forum located in L.A., was attended by a number of stars, including Travis Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian, Avril Lavigne and fiancé Mod Sun, and Addison Rae and her new beau Omer Fedi.

Wearing a daring color is nothing new for Fox, who recently launched a 40-piece collection with Boohoo including similar monochromatic moments.

RELATED: Megan Fox Says Her 'Sexy and Bold' Styles Will 'Empower Everybody' as She Launches New Collection

Along with the collection, which Fox co-designed with Riley, the company released a statement that said "fashion should be daring, inclusive and empowering."

"Partnering with Boohoo has brought my personal creativity and style to life," Fox said of the collab. "Keeping in theme with the first collection, the styles are incredibly sexy and bold — two things I personally try to embody with my style choices. Megan Fox 2.0 is a collection that will empower everybody and I'm excited for everyone to rock it in their own way."

boohoo x Megan Fox Collection Part II

Vijat Mohindra

Megan 2.0 is priced between $10 - $100 and ranges in sizes from US 2-24.

When Fox first launched her collaboration with the brand in October of last year, she said that she felt completely liberated by her style choices.

"I think I'm just in a giving zero f---- phase," she told PEOPLE of her current style phase. "That's probably where we're at right now. I don't think I can top that description>"