Megan Fox Says She's 'Not Willing to Explain' Current Status of Machine Gun Kelly Engagement

Megan Fox is keeping details of her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly quiet.

During her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Jennifer's Body actress said that "what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption," after host Alex Cooper noted the pair's public engagement and relationship strife.

"So I think, as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se," Fox, 37, said, as she was asked how she would describe her relationship with MGK, 33.

"What I can say, that [he is] what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow."



"Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain," Fox added. "But all those things you said were accurate things that have occurred, and I can see them being confusing or interesting to people and them being like, 'What's up?' "



Fox and musician MGK (born Colson Baker) have been romantically linked since 2020 when they were first spotted spending quality time together. The couple subsequently got engaged in January 2022.

Their relationship appeared to have been on the rocks for a period of time after a source told PEOPLE in February 2023 they "had a fight over the weekend" and Fox seemed to hint at a potential breakup with MGK on Instagram before temporarily deleting her account.

The couple were most recently spotted on vacation together in Mexico at the beginning of March. In December, a source who knows Fox and MGK told PEOPLE the pair were "still on and off" after another source told PEOPLE they "had yet another big fight" and that "it's always the same thing."



"They have severe trust issues in the relationship. It's been rough, but [they're] still trying to work through it," the source added at that time.

Fox released a book of poetry titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous in November that covers her feelings about many of her romantic relationships.

While she did not address the status of her romance with MGK further on Call Her Daddy, she did note that some of those poems are about the musician, though she emphasized she "didn't really write anything about him that he hasn't said about himself in his own music."



"Even though he's saying all the same things, it felt different in this format, so obviously he would have to be asked for his experience," she said of MGK's reaction to her poetry. "But it was not easy, and I think he was really nervous and worried."



