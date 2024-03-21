Megan Fox Says She Fell In Love With Other People 'All The Time' During Her Marriage

Nearly three years after splitting from her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox is looking back on the “unfulfilling” relationship.

“I got myself into a relationship, which I of course found — no shade to Brian ― unfulfilling, because inevitably, that’s what I was going to do, because I was reenacting what I watched my mother do as a child,” Fox said during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Wednesday.

The “Transformers” star, 37, admitted to “falling in love with other people all the time” during her marriage to Green, 50.

“I did a lot of falling in love with other people all the time,” Fox told host Alex Cooper. “I would go to work and fall in love because I was a kid, and I never had the full freedom to be single and experience that life. And I thought for a minute when I got divorced that that’s what I was going to do, and I was single for three weeks.”

Fox and Green tied the knot in 2010. The pair met while filming the ABC sitcom “Hope & Faith” in 2004, when Fox was 18 and Green was 30, and their age difference garnered attention from fans. They split in 2020 after Fox filed for a divorce, which was finalized in February 2022.

The former couple share three young children, Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

Fox told Cooper that although she and Green didn’t work out romantically, she believes it was “karmically” right that they had children.

“[Marriage] was like an adventure to go on and to do. And I’d already been with him for so many years at that point, and I do feel like karmically, I was supposed to have those kids with him,” Fox said.

Actor Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly were engaged but are no longer, according to Fox. Raymond Hall via Getty Images

The “Jennifer’s Body” actor has since moved on to a relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 33, whom she started dating in 2020. Green began dating his now-fiancée, “Dancing with the Stars” alum Sharna Burgess, the same year.

In June 2022, Green and Burgess welcomed their son, Zane Walker Green. Kelly proposed to Fox later that year, but the “New Girl” actor revealed this week that the two have since called off their engagement.

Story continues

“I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Fox said of her ties to Kelly. “I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se.”

Calling him her “twin soul,” the actor added: “There will always be a tether to [Kelly], no matter what. I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

Related...