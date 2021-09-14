Megan Fox reveals thoughts on being Hollywood 'sex symbol' at Met Gala: 'I'm not afraid to be sexy'

Megan Fox is reclaiming her power after years of being sexualized by the media.

The "Jennifer's Body" actress attended the Met Gala Monday night wearing a bright red Dundas cutout gown and sporting sleek sports bangs. While speaking to host Keke Palmer on the red carpet, Fox opened up about the pressures of being considered a "sex symbol" in Hollywood.

"I'm not afraid to be sexy," Fox told Palmer. "A woman who is intelligent and also knows how to weaponize her beauty… there's nothing more dangerous than that. There's nothing more powerful than that."

Fox then encouraged all women to "embrace the fact that as the divine feminine, we have a lot of power."

"Instead of rejecting it, I'm happy to embrace it and go for the sexy."

The mother-of-three's red-hot look comes less than 24 hours after she stunned in a sheer Mugler gown with crystals over an embellished thong and nude corset bra at at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The outfit seemingly channeled Rose McGowan’s famed "naked" dress from the 1999 VMA Awards show.

Fox's boyfriend, singer Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker, 31) showed off his final make-up touches on Instagram Stories before hitting the VMA red carpet. He went bold in a bright red metallic suit with pearl accents on his face.

Kelly discussed how he collaborates on fashion with Fox for red carpet appearances. "It's 50/50," Kelly said during the VMA Awards pre-show. "This one she took the lead and I get the pleasure of having her on my arm all night."

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly arrive for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The biggest names in Hollywood descended upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art's carpeted stairs in New York Monday night, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic upended nearly all entertainment events and canceled the 2020 Met Gala. All attendees were required to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19, the museum announced in August.

