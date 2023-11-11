Megan Fox Reveals Which Tattoo She Regrets the Most and Why

Fox, who is promoting her new poetry book "Pretty Boys Are Poisonous," has more than 20 tattoos

Franziska Krug/Getty Images Megan Fox

Megan Fox is reflecting back on her ink.

During Friday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the star revealed she has a recent regret regarding one of her tattoos.

“I just got one that I don’t like that I have to rework,” the actress — who just debuted her new poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous — shared. "It's my entire arm, so not a big deal,” she noted sarcastically, adding, “But that will be fine, we’re gonna save that one.”

Fox didn’t go into detail about the fresh ink, which she may have gotten in the days between her daytime television appearance and her New York City book reading on Nov. 7, during which she was photographed with bare arms.

But she did reveal why she was having second guesses. “As they get older you regret them because they just don’t look good anymore because they oxidize,” she said. “It’s not words you want associated with your body ever.”

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean Megan Fox appears on "The Drew Barrymore Show"

Throughout her life, Fox has rocked over 20 tattoos, some of them placed in plain sight while others hidden in risqué places, such as the star-and-moon-speckled snake (which covers up the tat dedicated to her ex-husband Brian Austin Green with whom she shares three children) on her hip that extends to her bikini line.

The actress and author has tons of art dedicated to her favorite quotes, including the words “We will all laugh at gilded butterflies” from William Shakespeare's 1606 play King Lear and an endearing poem scrawled across her rib. And, to top it all off, she has 19 dainty fine-line tattoos on her fingers.

She even has a couple of designs that match with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s ink, such as the the two voodoo dolls with pinned hearts and visible stitches on each of their respective ring fingers and her “The darkest fairy tale” stamp on her forearm, which alludes to the first text message the couple sent each other.

Story continues

Related: Megan Fox’s ‘Brian’ Tattoo Is Not the First Ink She’s Gotten Rid Of — See All Her Artwork

Instagram/Jesse.tattoo Megan Fox hip tattoo

While her collection of tattoos is one way Fox expresses her personal style, she also showcases her bold aesthetic through her choice of vibrant hairstyles.

The star decided to switch up her look before promoting her new project, choosing to go for a fiery red bob. The look was showcased earlier this week as Fox took the stage at Racket in New York City on Tuesday for a special reading of her poems.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Getty Images Megan Fox debut red bob while promoting her new book "Pretty Boys Are Poisonous"

Related: Megan Fox Debuts Fiery Red Bob for Book Reading in New York City

One day later, she and her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos decided to add what appeared to be clip-on bangs for her appearance on the Drew Barrymore-hosted show.

"For Megan’s look today in NY I wanted to create something iconic inspired by the beautiful red hair of Linda Evangelista I wanted to add a modern element to match Megan’s personality," Giannetos explained on Instagram of the inspiration behind the butterfly clip-adorned style.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.